KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.78 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $163,093.78 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014114 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,114.16 or 1.00154543 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0132795 USD and is up 5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $171,457.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

