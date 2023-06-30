Kokoswap Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $104.29 million and approximately $48,492.66 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

