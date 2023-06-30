Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Up 0.6%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 240,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 357,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Kronos Bio Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kronos Bio ( NASDAQ:KRON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 439,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 286,235 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 476,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 70,473 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Bio

(Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

