Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $34.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

About Kumba Iron Ore

(Free Report)

Read More

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.