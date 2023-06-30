Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KUMBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $34.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.
About Kumba Iron Ore
