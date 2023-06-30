L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $250.00 Average PT from Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $195.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

