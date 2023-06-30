Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,543,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.1 %

Cintas stock opened at $490.03 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $363.59 and a twelve month high of $497.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

