Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $22,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $15,589,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

