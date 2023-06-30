LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, an increase of 709.6% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

LVTX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 183.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVTX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000.

About LAVA Therapeutics

(Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.