Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 2.9%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.95. 5,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 65,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.
Lavoro Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,325,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.