Legacy Trust Has $1.91 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Legacy Trust cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

