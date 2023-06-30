Legacy Trust Has $911,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legacy Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,988 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $250.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.09. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $250.70. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

