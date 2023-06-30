Legacy Trust Sells 149 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Legacy Trust decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

