Legacy Trust Sells 795 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Legacy Trust trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,849 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Legacy Trust’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,659,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 625.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,720,000 after buying an additional 707,957 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after buying an additional 378,775 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Shares of WYNN opened at $104.50 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.