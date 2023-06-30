Legacy Trust Takes $267,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Legacy Trust bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.83. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

