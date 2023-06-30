Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the May 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,966.0 days.

Shares of LGRVF remained flat at $99.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Legrand has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.26.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

