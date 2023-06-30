Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.73

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $5.63. Leonardo shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 174 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FINMY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Leonardo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Leonardo Announces Dividend

Leonardo Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

