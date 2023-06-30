Lesa Sroufe & Co Acquires New Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 404,674 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. CEMEX accounts for 2.3% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 164.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 58.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 23.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

