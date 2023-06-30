Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 284,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 35.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 284,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 227,823 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 222,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 118,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,281. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $370.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $776.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.00 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney J. Feltenstein bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tutor Perini from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

