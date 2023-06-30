Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $2.76 Million Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. International Seaways accounts for about 2.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSW traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. 151,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,814. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $154,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.