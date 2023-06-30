Lesa Sroufe & Co Increases Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Lazard comprises about 1.9% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lazard by 489.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $31.83. 73,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.