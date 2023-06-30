Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LICY has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.71.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

