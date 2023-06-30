LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Up 193.4% in June

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the May 31st total of 76,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

LianBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIAN opened at $2.37 on Friday. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LianBio

LianBio Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIAN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LianBio by 1,695.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

