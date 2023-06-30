LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Short Interest Up 193.4% in June

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, an increase of 193.4% from the May 31st total of 76,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
LianBio Stock Performance
NASDAQ LIAN opened at $2.37 on Friday. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.
LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LianBio
LianBio Company Profile
LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LianBio
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.