LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18,475.00 and last traded at $18,475.00. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,500.00.
LICT Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18,640.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19,206.84. The stock has a market cap of $369.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.45.
About LICT
LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.
