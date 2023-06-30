Lido Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,894.91 on Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,894.91 or 0.06108811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $14.15 billion and $30.05 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,465,722 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,461,329.82454862. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,887.92252654 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $5,936,003.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

