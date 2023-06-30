Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Tops $1,914.57 on Major Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,914.57 or 0.06311046 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $14.28 billion and approximately $37.80 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,457,819 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,461,329.82454862. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,887.92252654 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $5,936,003.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

