Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) rose 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 1,766,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,045,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LILM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.
Lilium Stock Up 16.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
