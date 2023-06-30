Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) rose 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 1,766,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,045,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LILM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lilium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Stock Up 16.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lilium

About Lilium

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 328,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.