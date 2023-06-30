LINK (LN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $560,853.54

LINK (LN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $29.19 or 0.00095920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $202.58 million and $560,853.54 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINK has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About LINK

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,940,774 coins. LINK’s official website is finschia.network. The official message board for LINK is finschia.medium.com. LINK’s official Twitter account is @finschia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.