Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 721,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 523,695 shares.The stock last traded at $7.86 and had previously closed at $8.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Liquidia Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 217.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Liquidia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

