Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Up 5.4%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.40. 196,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 490,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Liquidia Trading Down 17.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 39.89% and a negative net margin of 217.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,825,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Liquidia by 861.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 1,297,509 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 329.2% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 537,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 772,570 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Liquidia by 105.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 917,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 471,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Liquidia by 468.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 336,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.