Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $237.32 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 786,301,419 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 786,254,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00335504 USD and is up 20.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $114.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.