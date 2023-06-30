Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Up 306.7% in June

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 306.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $786,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 292.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. 14,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,057. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.33.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:LIXT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

