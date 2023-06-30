Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.20. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1,172,408 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,050,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,703 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 183,631 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

