LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 757,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SCD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 69,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,872. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.