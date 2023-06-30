LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the May 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 757,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SCD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 69,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,872. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
