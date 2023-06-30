Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Short Interest Update

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the May 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $130.00 to $45.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $78.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $169.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Local Bounti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Local Bounti by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Local Bounti Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of LOCL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Local Bounti has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 420.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Local Bounti will post -11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

