Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $457.89. The stock had a trading volume of 275,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,976. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

