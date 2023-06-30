Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 357,442.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,785,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,784,476 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $458.22. 151,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.46. The stock has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

