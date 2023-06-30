LooksRare 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.32 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $51.64 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 914,467,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,681,597 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

