LooksRare (LOOKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.17 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $50.78 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 914,286,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,500,477 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.