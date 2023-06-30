Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 90,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 161,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Lotus Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi, Africa; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

