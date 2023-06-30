Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK opened at $301.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.18. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

