Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

