Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT opened at $244.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

