Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 800 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.