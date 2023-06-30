Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $30.79 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 68,889.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 945,857 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $862.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $737.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.05. The company has a market capitalization of $355.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

