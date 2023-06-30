Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

