Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.7 %

LMT stock opened at $457.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

