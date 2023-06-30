Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $237.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

