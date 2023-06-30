Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,900 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on T. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.