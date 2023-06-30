LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Price Target Cut to $15.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE LXU traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 482,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. LSB Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.44.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $180.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

