LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $265.46

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.46 ($3.38) and traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.62). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 285 ($3.62), with a volume of 46,857 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.09) price target on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £291.14 million, a P/E ratio of -440.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 274.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. LSL Property Services’s payout ratio is presently -1,774.19%.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

